Review: ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 is Riddled with Disappointing Clichés

Never Have I Ever, Netflix’s coming-of-age teen drama is back with its second season, this time with more promise of old-school American high school drama, infused with some classic Indian tongue-in-cheek humour.

The second season has it all: a problematic teenager, female rivalry, a love triangle involving a good guy and the school's bad boy, an annual high school dance, and friendship drama; you name it, and the show has it. That's exactly what makes it painfully cliché to watch.