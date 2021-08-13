Review: Milind Rau's 'Netrikann' is a Nayanthara Showreel

There is Christ imagery and even a top angle shot of a flyover to begin the film. Not just that, both the hero and the villain narrate a fable of a lamb and a fox (not wolf!). Nayanthara’s star turns are delayed just enough to keep us guessing only to surprise us with a fist of fury. The first time she meets and attacks Ajmal the taxi driver is delightful in its unpreparedness.

Durga is driven by both the outrageous nature of the crimes and a guilt that constantly creeps within her. To have her mouth some progressive lines, Netrikann pads the crimes and gives the perpetrator a backstory. For a moment the film can turn into a rape-revenge saga that is unable to let go of the genre trappings when it comes to matters of retribution. This is not as egregious as Rau’s tendency to stretch the lone wolf narrative. Netrikann goes beyond its conceivable runtime and after ninety minutes the rinse-repeat cat and mouse chase gets tiring. It also gets unintentionally funny. How did these police officers, searching for kidnapped women in a BDSM loving creep’s lair, send for women officers after finding the women?

Netrikann is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.