Review: The Woman In The Window Loses Its Viewer In the First Act

The book is a bestseller. The filmmaker has a good track record with adaptations. Furthermore, he introduced the world to the talents of one Saoirse Ronan, and directed Gary Oldman to his first Oscar. The screenwriter, Tracy Letts, is a noted playwright. As mentioned, there are stars aplenty plus two Captain Americas in Anthony Mackie and Wyatt Russell to boot. Yet, The Woman in the Window is an utter disaster. It was fated, having suffered production delays, poor test screenings, and reshoots — before finally ending up in the dumping ground that has become Netflix.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wright admitted to the troubled production. "There were some plot points that people found a bit confusing — I would say possibly too opaque maybe. So we had to go back and clarify certain points, but I think also we tried to make sure we didn't oversimplify anything and make things too clear. There's an enjoyment in not knowing what's going on, but at the same time, you have to give the audience something to hold on to — you have to lead them through the labyrinth of mystery and fear," he said. Despite the rewrites and reshoots, let us assure you there is nothing to hold on to. No labyrinth of mystery and fear worth following. It's a good thing a movie about agoraphobia got dumped on Netflix, instead of cinemas. For nobody would have shown up.

Our rating: 1.5 Quints Out of 5