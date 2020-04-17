A Promising Premise With Lame Jokes Makes Hasmukh an Average Watch

Set in Saharanpur, we meet an exploited Hasmukh Sudiya (Vir Das) who accidentally kills his ‘guru’, a small time but popular comedian named Gulati (Manoj Pahwa), just before he is about to perform. So, Hasmukh takes Gulati’s place, wins over the audience and seems to have his career as a stand-up comic all set. Jimmy (Ranvir Shorey), the only one who knows Hasmukh’s dirty secret, teams up as his manager and the duo are raring to go... except, they soon realise that Hasmukh is an epic fail on stage unless he kills someone before getting there. With a UP wala cop (Inaamulhaq) thrown into the mix, Hasmukh and Jimmy finally get their big break to perform on Comedy Baadshaho, a popular comedy show in Mumbai, a dream come true for Hasmukh.

There’s enough here to keep you engaged, however, I felt the urgency built into the narrative to move ahead, robs the script of what could have been some of its best moments.

One of the biggest positives of a web-series is that it allows the makers time to tread languidly at certain points and create a moment out of a scene, which not only gives us an insight into the characters and their psyche but also their motives, thought processes and so on. For instance, I would have wanted the writers to spend some time on a scene over the disposal of Gulati’s dead body. Here’s Hasmukh after his first kill, with a body to dispose, something he has never ever done before in his life. How did he go about it, what was he thinking?