'Emily in Paris' S2 Review: The Side Characters Steal The Show
Emily in Paris is streaming on Netflix.
'Emily in Paris' S2 Review: The Side Characters Steal The Show
Emily is back! With her French cliche (which is more prominent than ever), a jaw-dropping wardrobe and a 'saviour complex'. While the last season was about cultural shock and clashes, this new instalment is personal and internal.
Season 2 of Emily in Paris (streaming on Netflix) picks up from where it left us, the aftermath of sleeping with your best friend's ex-boyfriend. Emily is seen in an emotional hell as she tries to hide her passionate night with Gabriel from Camille. She, not-so-cleverly, plans to re-unite them and meanwhile hopes to be friends with them. Instead of dealing with the consequences of her actions she puts her energy in hiding the truth. The lack of motive and depth in her character tell us how poorly the authors constructed her narrative arc. Emily's flickering moral compass and 'fix it all' attitude drive the rest of the series to vain.
While her personal life is falling apart, her professional life isn't helping either. Her self-destructive attitude reflects in her work. Emily struggles to strike a balance between work and personal life. But the side characters cheer her on and help to mould the show.
While the main character trots, in her high fashion outfits, around Paris making a mess, the side characters come to the rescue.
Mindy is a breath of a fresh air, she is bubbly, kind and loud. Mindy is the BFF we all want. She shows more character than anyone in the series. Every time she appeared on screen I couldn't help but adore her. Mindy is a brilliant singer who struggles to find her footing in Paris. Her journey of soul searching is endearing and brightens up the lives of people around her.
Slyvie metamorphosizes from the mean cigarette-smoking boss to a strong, independent woman who isn't afraid to feel. We rarely come across plots that offer a conventional romantic angle to an older woman. But Slyvie's love life blooms along with her career.
Another addition to the series is Alfie, a British banker, whom Emily befriends at the French class. Emily and Alfie have a great chemistry on screen. Alfie, 'the distraction', is straightforward and doesn't fantasise about the idea of Paris. He tells Emily, “I don’t hate it, I just don’t buy into the hype. Paris is built on a fantasy and I just happen to be able to see right through it.” This can very well be a commentary of the series too.
The final side character on my list is Paris. Cinematographer Steven Fierberg beautifully depicts the city. The delightful landscape, the architecture and colours made me swoon. And also made me realise why Emily romanticised France so much.
Throughout the season I keep waiting for a breakthrough. For the protagonist to rise above the occasion and turn into a better version of herself. But her mind numbing life decisions are so cringeworthy that it left me yearning for an epiphany for our dear Emily.
Despite her questionable life decisions, Emily is worth your time. With Christmas on a weekend, the series can be a good getaway from the hustle and bustle of life.
Where you can easily switch to snooze mode and devour the idea of Paris Darren Star is trying to sell you.
Emily in Paris is pure escapism, a bearable viewing experience with a gorgeous city in its backdrop. I won't deny after a hard day at work it was refreshing to watch some not-so-deep content. Season 2 manages to string some elements that make it binge-worthy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.