Navarasa Review: ‘Rasas’ Overlap in Anthology With Hits and Misses

The caricatures of the teachers (and casting!) are spot on (I hope they were self-aware in usage of some words) and Velusamy (Yogi Babu), the most infamous failure of the school returns to its centenary celebration as a successful actor-celebrity.

This might be inspired from true events in Innocent’s life, but people of Chennai will only be too aware of another upper caste school that kicked a failing student out only to invite him as a chief guest after he conquered the world. That and the comeuppance that comes for everybody acting according to institutional and societal power structures alone is rewarding in Summer of ’92 (incidentally an important year in the life of that world conqueror).

Karthik Subbaraj continues to mine the political subject close to his heart – Tamil Eelam – by setting it in a thinly manned trench of LTTE with a twist that softens us for a lethal attack. His single take, single man operation manages to locate humanity in the middle of war making it better than anything he tried in Jagame Thanthiram, giving us enough reasons to invest in this filmmaker’s future. If you need to sell a stock, it is Karthick Naren’s, his film Project Agni and its twist delivering neither in imagination nor in filmmaking.