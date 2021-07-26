Natkhat Review: A Terrifying Tale of Generational Abuse Towards Women

When it comes to performances, Vidya (who is also a producer of this film) is compelling as Surekha. Surekha embodies the pain of thousands of women who toil day in and day out, only to be made to feel invisible by their families. She carries the weight of generations of abuse and is right in saying that a mere 'sorry' is not going to fix the rot that has already spread far and wide.

Sanika Patel also shines as Sonu, a child who is struggling with the notions of right and wrong. Peer pressure, the constant expectation of living up to a skewed and dangerous notion of masculinity robs this kid of a childhood he deserves. However, casting a girl in Sonu's role is a decision which quite surprised me.

Natkhat doesn't narrate a story that we haven't seen before. But it needs to be hammered every now and then. In one of the sequences, a teacher is shown asking questions to his class. Both boys and girls raise their hands, but only the former is invited to answer. Change has to start from early on. Only then can we start staring at a tiny ray of hope.

Natkhat premiered at the Voot Select Film Festival on 24 July.