Mysskin’s ‘Psycho’ Review: A Ray of Sunshine Under Dried Blood

Psycho makes yet another case for considering Mysskin’s films as a separate genre. There are tiny moments strewn throughout the film, that offer glimpses into life’s idiosyncrasies. They have nothing to do with the film, but endear you to the characters, and give you food for thought. You begin thinking of the gory murders in Psycho, and end up smiling at the last shot that is strangely reassuring.

Typically, the characters in Mysskin’s films tend to act the same. The long stares, the clumsy movements and the deep, blank expressions that are too dramatic to feel real outside the screen.

But in Psycho, Mysskin has allowed the actors to evolve as themselves. In doing so, he too has evolved as a director. And this shows not just in the performances, but also in the visual language that is much richer and pleasing to the eyes than before. Literally every frame indoors is a painting. Even the gory ones.