Review: ‘Mumbai Saga’ is Another Cliched Bollywood Underworld Tale

We are back in familiar territory. The Bombay of 1980s quickly making way for the Mumbai of the 90s. It’s a typical Sanjay Gupta universe, where whistle-worthy dialogues are bookended by loud gunshots. Dramatic slow motion walks choreographed to loud background music and stylised close-ups define the cinematic language. We have Bhau (Mahesh Manjrekar), clearly modelled on a certain politician who espoused the cause of the Marathi manus. He bellows "jo Marathi ko rokega, Marathi usko thokega”.

And that’s exactly what follows. A rich industrialist is shot dead and gang rivalries are well defined. Gaitonde‘s (Amole Gupte) men manage to rub Amartya Rao (John Abraham) the wrong way. John's bulging muscles then flex threateningly as he takes on Gaitonde’s hafta-collecting sidekicks. He soon declare’s war and has the support of Bhau.