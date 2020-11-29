‘Mosul’ Review: There Is No Nobility in War

And it is exactly this notion that the 2020 film Mosul attempts to shatter in every minute of the otherwise 101-minute action movie, based on the 2017 New Yorker article about the Nineveh SWAT Team and their mission.

While Matthew Michael Carnahan, in his directorial debut, takes only a fraction of what is written in the aforementioned article, the film does the job of giving us a glimpse into their lives, ideologies and the mission of the self-directed team.