'Modern Love Hyderabad' Review: Nithya Menen-Revathy's Short is a Winner

After Modern Love Mumbai, the first Indian iteration of the hit series Modern Love, comes Modern Love Hyderabad. Six stories inspired by a column in The New York Times are woven around staples of the City of Pearls. With Hyderabadi cuisine being as famous as it is, food (and ample heart) finds its way into one of the best shorts in the anthology, My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner.

My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner

When Noori (Nithya Menen) and her mother Mehrunissa (Revathy) are ‘stuck’ together because of the COVID lockdown, they’re forced to confront the quiet resentment that has been festering between them for more than half a decade and also, come to terms with the love they have for each other.