Miss India: A Feature-Length Advertisement For ‘Positivitea’

Moreover, all the men in her life (other than her dad and brother) have agendas of their own. It doesn’t matter if they’re helping her reach her goal, or obstructing her path. Oh, that’s another sub-plot! Has there ever been an Indian film without a villain? Whether it’s a movie, or a business, there’s got to be an antagonist who keeps stacking hurdles against the protagonist. That’s when the writers breathe a sigh of relief. If their principal character doesn’t win against the odds, their work might not see the light of day.

And that villain, in shiny clothes and glasses, is played by Jagapathi Babu (as Kailash Shiva Kumar). Again, there’s a silly scene where these two characters meet face-to-face for the first time. Samyuktha goes to his office to talk about her business idea, but she has no clue as to what the business magnate looks like. Why would a budding entrepreneur not google a billionaire and learn about his ventures before asking him if he would be willing to invest in her business? I’m not mentioning these bits to paint a picture of the spoilers really. I’m rather doing this to bring the loopholes in the script to your attention.