If You're a Mirzapur Fan, the 2nd Season Will Not Disappoint You

Kaleen Bhaiyya was hands down the best thing about Mirzapur 1 and in the new season, this fact doesn’t change. In fact, he gets inexplicably better in a way only Pankaj Tripathi can –effortlessly building on his menacing air and the wry sense of humor. While Akhanda raises hell without raising his voice, Munna Bhaiyaa (Divyendu) is still trying to impress his father and show him he is a worthy contender to take over Mirzapur. He seems to have evolved as a person and has more layers to his character but every time he is on screen we can't help but wonder if he will trip on his smug belief of being invincible and have an inglorious fall!

The precariously balanced world after the death of Ratikant Mishra in the previous season now foregrounds his son Sharad played by an impeccably restrained Anjum Sharma.

Pitch perfect casting has always been the show’s strength and it continues to be so. Kulbushan Kharbanda, Rajesh Tailang, Priyanshu Painyuli,Vijay Verma, Paritosh Sand, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Amit Sial and many others are welcome additions.