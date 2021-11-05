Review: 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is a Snoozefest With Leads With Zero Chemistry

The film opens with the voice of the man we soon realise is telling us about his own marriage. He proceeds to inform us about the Meenakshi Sundareshwara temple, invoking Shiv and Parvati and the legend associated with the temple.

Further we are told that he will reveal how divine interventions made his marriage both possible and special. That’s supposed to be the cutest thing about the couple really! That together their names stand for the most revered temple.