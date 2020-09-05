‘Meel Patthar’: A Deeply Moving and Profound Tale of Loneliness

Ivan Ayr’s sophomore film Meel Patthar (Milestone) premiered at the Venice film Festival ‘s Horizons (Orrizonti ) section just like his brilliant debut Soni that premiered in the same section two years ago.

Meel Patthar is a deeply profound and layered 98-min-long film about a man trying to grapple with his present in the face of an uncertain future and his own debilitating loneliness. The film opens with a dark screen as we hear sounds before we see visuals. Urgent footsteps, clanking of metal, rustling of plastic and just when we try and put together a mental picture of where we possibly could be, the vision greets us - a tired truck driver, a godown where trucks are being loaded. A misty foggy cold wintery morning envelops the screen and mysteriously us with it .

Much like his screen name, Ghalib, Suvinder Vicky brilliantly plays a truck driver with a poet’s soul. A Sufi sadness in his eyes, he nurses a back pain almost like a broken heart. The poetic lyricism is evident in the unhurried pace and Ghalib’s own way of dissecting life. In a particularly poignant scene when his young understudy Pash (Lakshvir Saran) tells him that people praise him for his selfless dedication to work, Ghalib retorts, “Kapde dekh kar banda padhne wali iss duniya ko kya pata kaun kiske liye jee raha hai” (Those who read a man by his clothes cannot be expected to know much ). And then the stark admission that he has been working double shifts to just cope with his wife’s death. There is a shroud of secrecy about Ghalib’s relationship with his wife . One wonders long after the film is over about what exactly happened. As someone asks him in the film, if he told his wife the truth, he replies with a sadness that’s distinctly his,

“Kya batata, sach toh use pata hi tha” (What would I tell her, she knew the truth).