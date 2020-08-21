Review: ‘Mee Raqsam’ is Sincere, Not Falling Prey to Preachiness

In one particular instance Maryam, on the verge of giving up her passion, tells her father how she never thought that they would have to pay such a huge price for just learning to dance. To which the father replies that the price is not for aspiring to become a dancer but trying to simply lead their lives with dignity. Naseeruddin Shah seethes with menace as the community leader trying to bully the father and daughter into submission . A fanatic businessman, played by Rakesh Chaturvedi Om, tries to demean Salim and Maryam in his own way by playing the religion card.

The ensemble cast, which includes Sharddha Kaul and Farrukh Jaffer, as usual exercise tremendous command over the characters .