'Mank': The Spotlight Is on the Women in Fincher's New Drama

Maybe that's why, Mankiewicz keeps insisting that Susan in the script is not Marion while never denying that Kane is modelled on Hearst.

Welles, RKO head George Schaefer and even John Houseman to an extent are absent in Fincher's Mank. It also jettisons gossip columnists like Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons who'd have been integral to a film about Citizen Kane. Instead Mank course corrects uncomplimentary reconstructions or finds hitherto unknown women — Marion Davies, Lilly Collins as Rita Alexander who takes notes from Mankiewicz's dictation and types the script, not to mention her modest contribution towards the name - Susan Alexander- and Fräulein Frieda as the housekeeper who tells Rita that she's from Mank's village in Germany and that he got 100 Jews out of the country. Possibly apocryphal but Fincher keeps it to inform Mank's character and the cause for his breakaway from the anti-Roosevelt Hearst and apolitical Hollywood. While a lot of media around Citizen Kane and Orson Welles focus on the boy genius and the barbarism of one man’s artistic rigor, Jack and David Fincher infuse much needed tenderness with their complex women characters, all of whom Mank deeply revers and takes into his confidence. As the quote goes, Mank was some kind of a man. What does it matter what you say about people? Apparently, a whole lot.

(Mank is currently streaming on Netflix.)