‘Mandela’ Review: A Reminder That Our Vote Is a Privilege

We’re introduced to our humble barber ‘Smile’ and his partner ‘Side Burn’ here, who are called to clean the toilet. The leader later gives out money to a character named Esaki, who, instead of passing it to the barber, keeps the money in his own pocket.

Ashwin does not show this scene in a way that warrants our pity. Smile’s exploitation throughout the film isn’t shown as a tragedy, as his dehumanisation was normalised way before the movie even began. It is the way of the world. Smile also never questions why he is asked to enter houses from the back door.

He also collects ration for several households in the morning and delivers it to their house, for which he is given a bowlful of ration as payment.