Review: Layered Storyline & Outstanding Performances Make 'Love Hostel' a Winner

What doesn't let Love Hostel derail into an absurdist kill fest is Raman’s layered and profound screenplay. Seducing the audience with subtlety, he constructs even the most gruesome sequences in a way that make them poignant and perceptive.

After a shockingly violent scene, we get a glimpse of a child (presumably the youngest member of the family) oblivious to the bloodbath in the other room as he is engrossed in his video game. The horror of what we witness grows manifold. In another instance, a young girl stares unblinkingly as bullets ricochet off, unaware yet again of the enormity of the situation.

This is the innocence at stake that must be protected. The sense of urgency is built in by Nitin Baid and Shan Mohammed’s brilliant editing, where one scene flows into another seamlessly as Clinton Cerejo’s background score weaves magic. The most frightening face of this ugly hate is also a young teenager, who we see hitting his elder sisters with complete sanction from the family matriarch. The demonic rage in someone as young as the boy is the real horror.