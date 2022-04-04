Review: Love and Grief Are Inseparable in Netflix’s ‘Cobalt Blue'

Every frame, every emotion, every movement is yellow, cadmium red, or cobalt blue. Cobalt Blue, based on Sanjeev Khandekar’s novel of the same name, comes alive through these intense shades of primary colours. The film isn’t a page-by-page adaptation of the book— it leaves out some of the book’s more problematic elements and some maybe it wasn’t brave enough to explore.

On the flip side, some scenes that are given passing mentions in the book are front-and-center in Cobalt Blue. The film opens with death, the most complex and primitive understanding of grief. And there on, the film grapples with the sense of bereavement in lost love— hidden in cupboards and diaries and in stolen glances.