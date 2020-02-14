Review: Clumsy Script and Cliches Disappoint in ‘Love Aaj Kal’

The supposed conflict here is that the woman can’t balance her career and love. Sure, it’s 2020 but well yeah that’s the real problem. Also, the fact that Veer will not sleep with Zoe coz she is ‘special’. The cliches and regressive notions that this film portrays are infuriating. Sex is clearly a bad word because ‘sachha pyar’ is all about avoiding it. And nothing can ruin a good love story as one’s LinkedIn profile because career will always steer you away from pyaar.

Zoe, at some point in the film, gets a job offer from Dubai which she turns down much to the chagrin of her mother and then spends half the screen time beating herself up over her decision. Clearly, it occurred to no one that both could have moved to Dubai or that a long-distance romance could even have been attempted? No, because Zoe and Veer must be joined at the hip at all times and that too in the most sanskaari way possible.

Kartik Aryan as Veer settles in after some initial hiccups but as Raghu, the inadequacies clearly show up. Sara’s character is quite literally loud. She screams most of her lines but that’s understandable given that she has to choose between a confused Veer and a shady boy who calls her “babby” all the time.