‘Lootere’ Review: Manages to Consistently Find Its Footing in Choppy Waters

For instance, the ship engineer Zafar is firstly presented as a shifty character; one we shouldn’t trust. But soon, we see layers to his character – he doesn’t act out because he’s inherently a bad person. Zafarm like almost everyone else on the ship, acts out of the need to survive. The pirates are led by Barkhad (Martial Batchamen). Batchamen’s performance is one of the show’s best – he is fighting the need to protect his brother while trying to police him, all the while attempting to keep his group in check.

At the same time, Singh attempts to keep his crew’s spirits high even as his own sink. The level-headed Barkhad is contrasted by the abrasive Koombe (Athenkosi Mfamela).