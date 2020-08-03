'Lootcase' Is a Harmless, Entertaining Film With a Lot of Promise

The In a year like 2020 where everything seems to be going wrong, a film like Lootcase is all we need. Written and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film promises well written, clean and witty humour.

Full of actors who bring alive the humour in the film, Lootcase is about a bag filled with money which lands in Milan Nanda (Kunal Khemu)'s hands. Gajraj Rao lights up every scene he is in, Rasika Duggal whom we had seen in serious roles previously, is the perfect fit in this role. Kunal Khemu is apt as the middle class man, shocked with a money filled suitcase in his house.