Review: 'Lisey's Story' Gets Stuck Between Horror and Hokey-ness

Stephen King adapts his own 2006 novel Lisey’s Story for the screen in an eight-part miniseries for Apple TV+. Expectations were high with Pablo Larrain at the helm and Darius Khondji behind the camera. Not to mention the cast. As Lisey, Julianne Moore wears a mask of unimaginable grief, starting from a place of deep anguish to fearlessly wading through a cesspool of madness and misery.

She is supported by a cast which includes Clive Owen as Scott, and Joan Allen and Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lisey’s sisters Amanda and Darla respectively. Only, all their talents are misspent, leaving an adept team of actors and technicians appear less so. The final result, while far from unwatchable, is a tedious underachiever.

Though King prized Lisey’s Story as his favourite in a prolific career, the book was not exactly one of the most cherished triumphs (not for this fan at least). The title of the novel itself was a misleading one. For the story is really Scott’s.

It’s about his troubled childhood with an abusive father, and his creation of a fantasy world (Boo’ya Moon) to escape from it. Before his death, Scott had left Lisey clues in a “bool hunt” to help her recall repressed memories about him. The treasure at the end of the hunt is Scott’s confession on what he finally had to do to escape his father’s madness.