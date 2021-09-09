Review: 'Laabam' Serves Communism On A Fast-Food Platter

The one aspect, nevertheless, I found interesting about Laabam is the way it brings in Pakkiri’s love interest (a not-so-original term, I know). Clara (Shruti Haasan) doesn’t fall in love with him at the first sight. It’s more of a meeting of the minds. Do you ever see that happening in Tamil cinema these days? Even in movies where romance is a byproduct and not the central focus of the narrative, it dedicates a ridiculous amount of time to set up this particular sub-plot. But, in this movie, Clara is given the job of spreading the importance of community farming by the committee headed by Pakkiri.

Yes, again, Haasan is not seen throughout the drama – more or less, it’s a supporting role. But this is far better than roping in a woman just for the sake of making the male lead jump for joy whenever she crosses his path. Also, Laabam doesn’t take too many detours since it knows its destination. The main problem still doesn’t get washed away due to the manner in which it unfolds.

And the most amusing thing about this red-painted drama is how Sethupathi’s facial hair keeps changing from time to time – if he sports a thick moustache in one scene, it’ll disappear in the next. Don’t worry, for his bushy moustache will make a comeback later.