'Killers of the Flower Moon' Review: Lily Gladstone Is Devastatingly Brilliant

Scorsese’s film opens with scenes of the Osage people attempting to safeguard their heritage (a running theme) and cuts to an incredibly crafted scene of Osage men dancing as oil from their land showers upon them. It’s a scene that radiates joy and hope and predictably, success for the Osage people follows; we’re informed that the Osage Indians became the ‘richest people per capita in the world’ after the oil was discovered.

It isn’t explicitly mentioned but white guardians were soon appointed to oversee the way the Osage people managed their wealth, especially since each member whose land had oil would get headrights that led to royalties from oil companies. So for context, when Mollie introduces herself as “Mollie, Incompetent,” this is what she is referring to.