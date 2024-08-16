'Khel Khel Mein' Review: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu Keep a Game of Secrets Alive

Both Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal stand out for their more emotionally heavy scenes though the latter’s acting sometimes comes off as a little amateurish. But there is a certain believability she adds to the typical spoilt brat archetype that deserves appreciation. Vaani Kapoor, though doesn’t get much to do, is effective and despite his best efforts, Fardeen Khan ends up becoming the film’s weakest link.

Khel Khel Mein does try to rise above its own premise – it takes the goofball comedy and tries to have mature conversations with it but the makers don’t seem to want to take the risk of letting their protagonists be a little grey. Every time anyone expresses an emotion that could be slightly unlikeable, they instantly get a redemption arc. And in a film that is relying on the audience’s investment in a study of the human nature, that’s not the right route to take.