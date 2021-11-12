'Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham' Film Review: A Pointless and Disappointing Comedy

There's been an overload of thrillers, soul-searching dramas and realistic tragedies from the Malayalam film industry recently. While most of them were also extremely well-made, Malayalam film lovers were increasingly looking forward to an out and out comedy to savour. By the looks of it, Nivin Pauly's Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham seemed to be that promising light-hearted entertainer - BUT unfortunately this film by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval disappoints and how.

Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham starts off with some amount of promise - the credits appear with a voice over announcing names like it would in a local drama troupe's theatrical performance. There are even woke digs made at caste names, but the film regrettably also plays out like an overperformed staged drama. It's almost like the filmmaker was overtly conscious of making a comedy and so the background score is laid in a manner that it wants to badger home the message to the viewer, "hey, this is funny!" "hey, this is comedy!" throughout.

The story revolves around a down on his luck junior artist, Pavithran (Nivin Pauly), and his wife Haripriya (Grace Antony), who's a former Malayalam TV serial actor. When Haripriya walks out on him due to differences, Pavithran woos her back with a new pair of gold earrings and a holiday in Munnar.