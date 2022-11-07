‘Kaiyum Kalavum’ Review: Despite Flaws, the Series Is a Bizarre Ride

After watching the web series Kaiyum Kalavum, backed by ace director Karthik Subbaraj, I came to this conclusion - the show is a mishmash of unusual, absurd ideas.

Kaiyum Kalavum is full of characters who live dual lives. Some of their names have quirky references to actor and ex-Chief minister Puratchi Thalaivar MGR.

One of the lead characters, who is nameless and given the moniker 'Police' before the pre-climax episode, is played by Roju. He is a destroyer of desires because of a constant itch in his hands. He crosses paths with a pickpocket named Anbu (Sanchana Natarajan), who is bad luck's favourite child. They have a strange connection that dates back centuries, to the reign of a Tanjore king called Trilok Maharaj. Are the itchy hands of the thief and the unlucky life of the dipper a curse from the past? How does it impact them in the present? What happens next?