‘Kadak Singh’ Review: Impressive Performances Try To Elevate a Middling Thriller

The film’s first half impressively paints the portrait of a man who has a fractured relationship with his daughter – he can’t wrap his head around the man his daughter sees him as. The nuances to a character like this are many and Pankaj Tripathi captures them all brilliantly.

AK watches the people that come and go from his room with a skeptical glee, intrigued more than convinced, and its Tripathi's ease of understanding his characters that adds to the character's allure.

Sanghi, who gets a meaty role in Kadak Singh, proves her mettle as an actor in every scene. For the longest time, she feels like the film’s anchor and the credit for that goes both to the writing and the performance.