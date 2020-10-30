'Kaali Khuhi' Review: Strong Premise But Too Many Loose Ends

Kaali Khuhi begins in a typically ominous way. After receiving the news of Darshan's (Satyadeep Misra) mother's ill health, Shivangi and her parents travel to their village in Punjab. Darshan's mother is played by Leela Samson.

Upon reaching a small village that she barely remembers visiting as a child, Shivangi finds herself in the middle of multiple conflicts. On one hand, her parents don't seem to be getting along, and on the other, she starts to notice strange, creepy things. A little girl sitting under the bed, an eerie sound from the terrace, a dead rat in the cupboard..

With the help of Satya maasi and another little girl, Chandni (who stays with Satya maasi), Shivangi begins to unearth the mystery bit by bit, only to realise that it's the village's past that has come back to haunt and avenge.