'Jalsa' Review: Vidya Balan, Shefali Make the Film Richer With Their Presence

The accident takes place right at the start. The sense of dread and foreboding tone is masterfully executed by editor Shivkumar V Panicker and DOP Saurabh Goswami. The “impact” is powerful and as viewers we are left a little shaken. It is not so much “a who dunnit” as an exploration of human character.

Who are we really when no one is watching? That’s the question Jalsa attempts to explore in this mostly gripping slow-burn drama. As we move from the swanky interiors of Maya Menon’s office to her upscale home we get a glimpse into Maya's life where we meet her son with special needs who is being looked after by her mother and cook Ruksana (played by Shefali Shah). We also have a narrative that comes alive with these brilliant actors.