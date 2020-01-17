Amidst Boring Script and Failed Humour, ‘Jai Mummy Di’ Falls Flat

What can be the worst thing a film can be? Boring! That’s right and this is the cardinal mistake Jai Mummy Di makes. It’s a big bore that never really takes off! The story is no great shakes. Set in Lajpat Nagar, it gives the makers reason enough to peddle every possible stereotype that Bollywood has inspired them to regurgitate.

So we have the Khannas’s and Bhalla’s - loud next-door neighbours who can’t see eye to eye because of the respective mummyji’s. Mrs Khanna (Supriya Pathak) and Mrs Bhalla (Poonam Dhillon) are quite cantankerous around each other. Their kids though Puneet (Sunny Singh) and Saanjh (Sonnalli Seygall) are childhood sweethearts. We understand quite early that the only possible and acceptable outcome of this endeavour is that the two get married irrespective of who says “ye shaadi nahi ho sakti!”