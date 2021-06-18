Review: Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' Is a Tedious Gangster Flick

The xenophobia in London is thus portrayed with a matter-of-factness. Subbaraj here adds a topical dimension with migrant anxiety, which in fact lies at the root of mobster mythos. The opening episode of Fargo's Season 4 — "Welcome to the Alternate Economy" — worked in a sort of preamble on the origin of the criminal underclass. Every fresh group of migrants were marginalised, oppressed and forced to live in the fringes of society. So, they turned to illegal means to gain a foothold. The stories of the rise of Vito Corleone, Satya and Sivadoss are all migrant narratives in a way.

In search of a fuller accounting of the crisis, Subbaraj sets a flashback during the Eelam War. But the trials of the escaping refugees are given the quick montage treatment, which doesn't allow for a proper reckoning with our own past — and extended present. India has continued to deny citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees it has hosted in camps in Tamil Nadu for decades. Thus, many of them make the perilous boat journeys from Asia to Europe in search of a better future. Subbaraj opens the film with a similar scene.

In interviews, Subbaraj spoke of the idea of home being a key theme in the movie. The idea of home for the refugee is coloured by the experiences carried from the country of origin as well as the host country. As refugee communities often live isolated from the host society, it leads to a conception of home as a no man's land, where they don't know where they truly belong. This applies to the Sri Lankan Tamil migrants still suffering from the fallout of the civil war. Subbaraj thus serves a wake-up call to not just the Brexiters, Trumpists and all the white supremacists, but also the Tamil Nadu locals who distrust the refugees, referring to them as viduthalai puligal and agadigal.