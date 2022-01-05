‘Humble Politiciann Nograj’: 10 Episodes Too Long to Make us Laugh

While the movie managed to retain the humour and keep us engaged, the show becomes increasingly boring with each episode. Most of the jokes don’t land, the caricaturish characters become offensive at times and we don’t see much of an attempt to rectify the homophobia and racism that the film, too, suffered from.

Lynching, religious intolerance, fake news, and the current atmosphere that we are living in are all touched upon, but not explored with the nuance and depth that they call for. The relationship between Nograj and his personal assistant is also, sadly, used for laughs. There are several hints to suggest Nograj might be gay and it would have been fascinating to see the character’s development in that area, but all we get are terrible jokes and facepalm moments.

Humble Politiciann Nograj had ample scope to create an intelligent satire, but sadly it restricts itself to cribbing.

The one thing that deserves credit is the decision of the makers to retain the Kannada diction and not succumb to the pressure of 'Hindi-fying' the series.

The acting, too, is praiseworthy. Danish is in top form as Nograj, the politician we abhor but also want to root for at times because of his antics. Prakash Belawadi as Gundu is impeccable. Gundu does not have ONE characteristic fit to be a politician, but he is good at one thing - nagging people to death.

Barring Kannada, Gundu struggles with other languages, but that does not deter him from putting across his point. Belawadi plays Gundu Bala with supreme confidence, ensuring that we are left in splits most of the time. Disha Madan as the reporter from ‘Paid News’ channel is also impressive. The other characters are largely underdeveloped.

The movie harped on the message that we get the leaders we vote for, but the series gives a peek into how leaders take advantage of their positions and power to exploit the public. But 10 episodes, 30 minutes each, is way too long to hold our attention. It’s great to see Nograj make a comeback, but we wish his comedy would rise above taking offensive jibes.

Humble Politiciann Nograj will premiere on Voot Select on 6 January.