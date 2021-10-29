'Hum Do Hamare Do' Review: Ratna Pathak & Paresh Rawal Shine in This Lazy Film

“Hum do hamare do” generally refers to a couple and their two kids, who help complete a family. However, in the movie Hum Do Hamare Do, the hero is in dire need of parents to have a happily ever after. Dhruv (Rajkummar Rao) is a self-made man. An entrepreneur, he has created his own app and deals in Virtual Reality technology. During the launch party of his app he meets a blogger, Anya Mishra (Kriti Sanon). The meeting goes south pretty fast, but subsequently we know that Cupid has struck.

The story by Deepak Venkatesan and director Abhishek Jain, along with Prashant Jha‘s screenplay, doesn’t waste much time in delving into Dhruv and Anya's lives and shows us how love blossoms. Instead, there is a hurry to come to the central conflict as soon as possible. Anya wants a guy with a sweet family and a cute dog, and our boy here has nothing to show.