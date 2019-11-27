‘Hotel Mumbai’ Is a Solid, Gritty Reminder of the Horrors of 26/11

Dev Patel is in the role of a sincere hotel staffer working under the guidance of the head chef Oberoi (Anupam Kher), whose character is based on the Taj Hotel’s former Grand Executive Chef Hemant Oberoi. The film depicts the exemplary work ethics of the staff as they do everything in their capacity to help rescue their guests. Both Patel and Kher are remarkably restrained and supremely convincing. The guests in the hotel, especially the foreign nationals get considerable screen time. Armie Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi as a couple with a small child and nanny (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) caught in the crossfire, and an ex-Russian Special Forces agent played with relish by Jason Isaacs are welcome additions.

Overall, Hotel Mumbai isn’t an easy watch in the sense that it does bring back some very painful memories; but cinematically it is a solid and gritty retelling of an extremely tragic moment in our recent history. 4 Quints out of 5!