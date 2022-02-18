Review: '#Homecoming' Fails to Rise Above Its Mediocrity

When it comes to stories of friendship, there's often a warmth associated with them. Over the years, different choices take people different ways, and sometimes a chance reunion brings back all the fond memories. Soumyajit Majumdar's debut movie #Homecoming, unfolding in Hindi, English and Bengali, is one such tale of friendship, but there is simply no depth to the film.

A group of friends get together after seven years during Durga Pujo. Their shared love for theatre brought them together, and they formed a group in college named Amra (We). This young group redefined the theatre scene in Kolkata, and their performances were much appreciated. But when they meet, things have changed. Everyone has branched out. Some have moved to different cities, one is struggling with his corporate job in San Francisco, but a few others have stayed on, trying to pick up the pieces of the past.