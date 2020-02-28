HIT Review: Vishwak Sen Blazes in One of the Best Telugu Whodunits

The thing about murder mysteries or thriller films is that they stoke the investigator in you, the audience. But unlike the detective on screen, you don’t look for clues. What you keep your eyes peeled for, are cracks in the plot, lapses in building the suspense. And, loose ends.

As Vishwak Sen’s frustration grows, in the absence of a clear lead, so does the audience’s admiration for the relentless plot. The writing is flawless. The accents are bang on, the performances on pitch. And there are no cracks, lapses or loose ends in the story.