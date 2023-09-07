One of the film’s best aspects is Harika’s relationship with a trans rights activist Irfan (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub). Their love story adds some much-needed tender moments to this otherwise sordid affair– it does more to humanise Harika’s struggle than anything else in the film. When she says that she was prepared for Irfan to leave her, your heart aches for her. It also helps that Ayyub and Siddiqui have an effortless chemistry on screen.

Haddi is uplifted and bolstered by the performances. Siddiqui adds subtleties to his character that you might miss if you’re not looking but they expertly portray that Harika’s performance as a man is only that – she is forced to abandon her real self to fit into a world that is created for and operated by men.

It’s a humbling insight into how marginalised people must always negotiate with their identities in a world that often refuses to be fueled by love and respect or even recognise its own shortcomings and privilege.