Review: Daggubati Fails to Save a Stubbornly Formulaic 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

What the film is trying to convey is extremely valid, about how in the guise of development we are ruining the planet. In a way, Bandev’s character is a hat tip to the real forest man of India, Jaydev Payeng. But the whole process of getting to that point feels stretched, melodramatic and appears to be an unnecessary palaver.

What follows then are broad strokes. Bad politicians, corrupt officials and illegally usurped land for commercial gains. Muscle power and corruption make life difficult. Ananth Mahadevan plays a textbook-scheming politician. Shriya Pilgaonkar is the only journalist shown with a soul, and we get a fleeting glance of Sheeba Chaddha as a judge who orders Bandev to be incarcerated at a certain point. All this fulminating about villagers and elephants being displaced is fine, but the film also introduces characters and then appears to forget about them. For instance Zoya Hussain, who plays a Naxalite girl and believes in fighting against injustice. But she is given nothing substantial to do. The love angle introduced with a mahout, played with over-the-top histrionics by Pulkit Samrat, could have simply been done away with.

Certain quiet moments, when the camera just lets us look at the elephants who are trying to go about their natural habitat and seem confused and agitated by the commotion, are actually some of the more perceptive scenes. The intentions are commendable and Rana Daggubati gives it his all, but Haathi Mere Saathi remains stubbornly formulaic.

Our Rating: 2 Quints out of 5