‘Ganapath’ Review: Is Impressive Action Enough To Replace a Story?

I am not one to fault a fun training montage – this one, even though it is nothing new for or from Shroff - is fun if you like action set pieces. There is one particularly enjoyable bit where Guddu makes chai (I presume?) for Shiva while the latter tests his reflexes.

The film’s biggest drawback, however, is the VFX. When the screen is filled with an establishing shot, you’re still willing to let the amateur work slide but then there’s the obvious use of the green screen where the characters look so woefully out of place in their environment that it borders on comical. A scene aimed to elicit grief concludes in what feels like a 2008 PC game.