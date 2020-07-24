'French Biriyani' Review: A Wannabe Cool New-Age Comedy

Various characters, from the ones played by Rangayana Raghu to Chikkanna, appear every now and then to sprinkle some humour. However, since their roles seem to have been sketched in the last minute, they, too, get lost in the chaos. Raghu, who’s got a natural flair for comedy, should have been allowed to occupy a larger share of the screen space. It would have certainly helped the output in the third act.

The film’s most hilarious scene features a cow that gobbles up Simon’s mobile phone. It’s a laugh-out-loud sequence where Asgar asks the bystanders for help and when a butcher offers to do the needful, the cow moos, “Mitron.” Do you see the grandness of satire in this segment? But if you keep your spirits up and move to the next scene, you’ll see how the tone slowly nosedives. It’s this particular case of uneven writing that harms the narrative flow.