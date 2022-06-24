Review: Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey-starrer ‘Forensic’ Is a Problematic Remake

Trans characters have often been used in pop culture as a "gotcha" moment as if the existence of any character outside the cisgender binary is so implausible.

The character is painted as an evil, monstrous entity. And their gender identity is treated as a "disguise" and the character is then casually misgendered and deadnamed as if the trans identity existed only as a 'plot twist' (the plot also confirms that the character has opted for a sex reassignment surgery).

The Malayalam original was very well received by audiences (the trans character is a new addition in the remake btw) and was all-in-all entertaining.