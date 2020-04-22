Extraction: Hemsworth and Hooda Make this All Out Action Film Work

We meet a bloodied Chris Hemsworth surrounded by absolute mayhem as he crawls to safety dragging his injured leg. Hemsworth coughs blood and as he stares into space we wonder what could possibly have happened that lead to so much pain? Almost on cue we are quickly prompted to what transpired 2 days earlier to give some context before director Sam Hargrave can bedazzle us with his stunt genius. Don’t forget, Sam has been the stunt coordinator for films like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers :Endgame, so the adrenaline rush is an absolutely legitimate expectation.

Extraction is about a fight between the biggest drug lord in India vs the biggest drug lord in Bangladesh. Both only mouth instructions and then step back. Pankaj Tripathi’s presence is limited to that one scene in the prison where he tasks Saju (Randeep Hooda ) to find his son Rudhraksh Jaiswal. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Amir Asif described as Dhaka’s very own Pablo Escobar. The heavy lifting is left therefore to Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda. An arms dealer (Golshifteh Farahani) hires Tyler Rake to extract the kid and the threadbare script really is about who wants to foil the extraction plans and who wants to go through with it.

Based on the graphic novel Civdad by Ande Parks, Extraction flows like an action video game. The battle arena is set up with all kinds of physical challenges that our players must navigate to proceed from one level to another. Not just the antagonists, DOP Newton Thomas Sigel’s many striking aerial shots of the congested concrete landscape give us a thrilling view the topography of the place. Bang in the middle of the film is a 12-minute long sequence replete with a car chase, gun battle, knife fights and hand to hand combats as Rake and Ovi run through the many serpentine lanes and gutters that prove to be so much of a challenge.