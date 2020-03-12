Review: ‘Angrezi Medium’ Is Irrfan’s Show All the Way

A spin off to the 2017 much loved Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium makes us realise right at the outset how much we missed seeing Irrfan Khan on screen. Its where he shines his brightest . The film was shot at time Irrfan was bravely recovering from illness and while his health battle continues , the actor is in impeccable form doing what he does best - effortlessly bringing to life his characters on screen. Here he plays Champak Bansal, a single father bringing up his daughter. Taarika (Radhika Madan) is an average student, shares an endearing bond with her dad and has big dreams of travelling the world. Champak soon realises that no matter how much he tries and keeps her aspirations in check because of his own fears, she is likely to leave him, his unconditional love for the daughter eventually makes him relent. The only problem - he unintentionally commits an act that jeopardises her scholarship to a university in London. So, if Taarika wants to study in the UK in the college of her choice, it would be a financial burden borne solely by the family.

There are four writers, Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawall and Sara Bodinar, who are credited with writing the story, but sadly they end up pulling the film in 4 different directions. Angrezi Medium meanders endlessly and makes many unnecessary stops on its way. Director Homi Adajania has the mammoth task of keeping us engaged for almost 145 mins but he manages that only sporadically. We make many stops, sometimes in a courtroom where the family is shown fighting a case or to follow a shady travel agent who smuggles you into foreign lands. Champak and his younger brother also befriend an angry old lady while trying to steer clear of a London cop. And it’s as frustrating as waiting for an ad to be over before we can watch a video on YouTube. The real story is no where in sight.