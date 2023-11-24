‘Farrey’ Review: Alizeh Agnihotri’s Impressive Debut Does Enough To Engross

The class divide is seen but rarely felt, except in some scenes. This makes some of the scenes feel dull even if the film as a whole remains gripping. And that difference feels jarring. Chavi’s issues with her more academically inclined brother overshadowing her in the eyes of her strict father are touched upon but don’t leave a lasting impact.

That being said, the entire ensemble cast also deserves praise. As Chavi and Prateek, both Bisht and Shaw play their roles with a faux sophistication that helps the film. Bisht, especially, gets to explore more of her character than Shaw does and she does well with the time she’s given – especially in the moments where you see her mask slip and she lashes out.