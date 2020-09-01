Review: Fahadh’s ‘C U Soon’ Scores Big in the Way It’s Narrated

When Jimmy (Roshan Mathew), 31, a bank employee, joins a dating app, he finds a match in Anumol Sebastian (Darshana Rajendran) within a few minutes. Although he asks for her number right after formally introducing himself, the latter doesn’t push him away immediately. It’s a bridge that both of them seem to be slowly building. They carry on their oddly painful, yet naïve, small talks on another platform by exchanging their pictures and keeping the momentum alive.

Jimmy comes across as somebody who’s too eager to please Anumol and holds on to every little point that she reveals and revels in its afterglow. Perhaps, it’s this quality of online dating that sets up the mood for the first fifteen minutes. Then, it literally takes a dark turn like how the pandemic arrived without a warning half a year ago. And this is where Malayalam cinema’s heart-throb, Fahadh Faasil (as Kevin Thomas), enters the movie. Kevin is on a video call with three other people and we learn about his job via the conversation they have.