'Showtime' Pt 2 Review: Emraan Hashmi Show Can't Rise Above Its Premise

Khandelwal is a delight as the egocentric superstar – while his dialogues are meant to sound structured, Khandelwal does enough to betray the character’s actual motivations. While Roy and Saran get more to do in the second half than they did earlier, there still isn’t much to talk about with their characters. Saran delivers a fine performance as Mandira and Roy gets a chance to display the way she practically speaks through her expressions alone. Some of the emotional outbursts, however, don’t have the intended impact.

Makwana, on the other hand, does get the hang of her character towards the end – especially with regards to Mahima’s realisation that her morals are clashing with her desire to win. There is no lack of effort on the actor’s part but some fine-tuning would do the character good especially since she is technically expected to carry part of the show on her shoulders.