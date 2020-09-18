Review: 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' Shines in Parts

Who are you when no one’s watching ? Is it our actions that define us or the urges that we hide from snooping noses and judgemental glares? Also, what is it that we choose to do when no one is watching? Is that our little window to live our fantasy or do we hustle to keep up the pretence even then? That’s what Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare prompts us to think about.

Everyone’s keeping up pretences here. Dolly (Konkona Sen Sharma) orders food from a restaurant and passes it off as her own for guests at home. Kitty (Bhumi Pednekar), her younger cousin, brags about the AC in her office and the continental food (read pasta) she gets at lunch. Dolly shows off the fact that her bedroom has an AC to her colleagues and then somehow hustles up cash to get one installed so that her claim doesn’t make her feel like a bluff. But that’s what everyone here is also doing. When Kitty plainly confides in Dolly about the unwelcome touch and attention she is having to deal with from jeeju (Amir Bashir) Dolly does what she does best. Laugh it off and keep up the pretence. But for how long ?